MIAMI (WSVN) - A man is behind bars, accused of vandalizing a South Florida restaurant on Christmas Day.

Police said Damien Brack threw a rock at the door of Meson Ria De Vigo on Coral Way in Miami, Dec. 25.

Surveillance video also shows the suspect pouring hot sauce on a railing across the street from the restaurant.

Brack is charged with criminal mischief. He has since bonded out of jail.

