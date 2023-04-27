HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of vandalizing several cars in Hialeah faced a judge, Thursday,

According to police, the whole crime was captured on surveillance video.

Thirty-five year-old Reynaldo Porras was arrested and charged with causing more than $1,800 in damages to cars at a local auto parts shop earlier in April.

He is still behind bars with a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox