NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested Monday in North Bay Village after police said he used a former friend’s personal information to obtain an insurance policy without permission, leaving the victim with an outstanding balance

Bolton Ahimbisibwe, 24, was taken into custody May 4 following an investigation that began earlier this year, according to an arrest report.

The case was assigned for follow-up investigation on Jan. 12, 2026. On Jan. 28, the victim told investigators he discovered the issue while attempting to apply for a policy with Progressive Insurance.

An agent informed him he owed $349 on an existing account, despite the victim stating he had never previously held a policy with the company.

The victim said he was told the policy included his name, his wife’s name and Ahimbisibwe’s name.

He recognized Ahimbisibwe as a former friend with whom he had not spoken in some time and called him after the discovery.

The victim told police he never gave Ahimbisibwe permission to use his personal information.

Investigators said the victim reported seeing Ahimbisibwe’s vehicle multiple times at 1275 Kennedy Causeway.

On May 4, officers went to the location and located the vehicle.

Police said Ahimbisibwe was taken into custody at about 8:18 a.m. and transported to the North Bay Village Police Department for questioning.

After being advised of his rights, he declined to speak without an attorney.

A records check revealed he also had two active bench warrants related to a speed zone violation and an unregistered vessel, according to the report.

He was later transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without incident.

Charges related to the identity theft investigation are pending review by prosecutors.

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