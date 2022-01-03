MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida man accused of an alarming attack at a bus stop faced a judge.

Aaron Quinones appeared in bond court, Monday morning. He was charged with felony attempted murder.

Miami-Dade Police said the 27-year-old tried strangling a woman with a shoelace and beat her up at Miami International Airport Bus Stop 13, near Northwest 38th Court and 25th Street, Sunday morning.

Quinones took off when a good Samaritan intervened, but officers canvassed the area and took him into custody.

The woman was able to get away.

