MIAMI (WSVN) - It may soon be case closed for a man accused of making a chilling threat.

The attorney representing Mark Polyakov said prosecutors have agreed to drop criminal charges.

The 37-year-old is accused of threatening to burn down Hillel School, a private Jewish institution where his 4-year-old son once attended, over their mask mandate policy.

A court hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday.

