MIAMI (WSVN) - A man appeared in bond court days after, police said, he was captured on surveillance video vandalizing the menorah outside the Miami-Dade County Tax Collector’s Office in downtown Miami.

Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Victoria Sigler had some words for Nicholas Eichorst during Wednesday morning’s bond hearing.

“Who doesn’t dislike the tax collector, huh?” Sigler told the 46-year-old. “But, you know, different ways to express that annoyance.”

Surveillance cameras rolled as a man who, police said, was Eichorst sprinted across the street and threw the menorah to the ground, Monday night. Bulbs scattered across the pavement and the fence around the menorah was left in pieces.

Now the suspect, who is homeless, is facing a charge of criminal mischief.

Earlier this week, Miami-Dade County Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez discussed the act of vandalism with 7News reporter Dannielle Garcia.

“Hanukkah represents light, and the only way to fight darkness is with light,” he said.

That light didn’t dim for long. Fernandez said a quiet act after the vandalism iswhat spoke volumes.

The surveillance video shows a good Samaritan restoring the menorah, piece by piece, after it was torn down.

Fernandez said the selfless act restored his faith in the community.

“It’s not a message about hate. It’s the message about, we are here to continue to fight for light, and that is the most important message here: that the only way to fight darkness is with light,” he said.

It took City of Miami Police officers less than 24 hours to locate and apprehend Eichorst.

The arrest report reveals this wasn’t the first time the suspect had targeted the Miami-Dade County Tax Collector’s Office. It states that he was arrested in November for throwing a rock at a window in the building, leaving a crack.

Regardless, the symbol of light will continue to shine with relience and solidarity.

“This beautiful time of the year is to celebrate together as a community, and that is the most important part that we have in Miami-Dade County, so it doesn’t matter what is your faith, we are going to be here for you,” said Fernandez.

Eichorst remains behind bars. Fernandez said he hopes to find the good Samaritan so he can thank him.

