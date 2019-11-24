Man accused of striking Miami officers with car before fleeing scene

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man accused of striking several City of Miami Police officers with his vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 1100 block of Northwest 11th Street, just before 11 p.m., Sunday.

We are currently on scene investigating a hit & run crash where 3 officers who were assisting someone were struck by a hit-&-run driver. Their conditions are stable at this time & the injuries DO NOT appear to be life threatening. NW 11 CT-NW 12 Ave on NW 12 St have been shutdown pic.twitter.com/N2fbXZLToB — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) November 25, 2019

According to investigators, two of the officers were assisting someone outside of their squad cars when they were hit by a car. Shortly after, the driver took off.

“A vehicle comes eastbound on 11th Street, collides with one of our police vehicles, continues to roll and struck two of the officers that were outside their vehicle,” said Miami Police Commander Freddie Cruz.

Fortunately, the incident took place about a half-mile from JMH’s Ryder Trauma Center, so paramedics were able to transport the officers there quickly.

The two officers have since been released.

A third officer was also wounded and remains hospitalized.

Police later arrested Hector Guzman who they say was behind the wheel with a suspended license.

Officials say he has a lengthy criminal history and is a habitual traffic offender.

The officer at the hospital is being treated for serious injuries including fractured ribs, a collapsed lung and liver lacerations.

“One is still in stable condition,” Cruz said. “However, he did sustain some very serious injuries, and he will be in the hospital for a couple of days.”

7News spoke with a good Samaritan who witnessed the crash.

“I felt very concerned for the police officers,” said Francisco Ramon. “They were thrown on the floor and they were injured. I was helping them, but they told me I had to wait for the ambulance. I cooperated with police with all of the incident and all of that stuff.”

Guzman now faces serious charges.

“It’s very sad,” Cruz said. “This could have easily turned very tragic for our officers.”

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.