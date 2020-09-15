Man accused of stealing packages from 4 SW Miami-Dade homes faces judge

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man faced a judge after a series of thefts were caught on camera.

Twenty-one-year-old Jose Artiles Rangel appeared in court Tuesday morning facing several charges including burglary and theft.

Police said he stole packages from four homes in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Surveillance video captured Artiles at Southwest 62nd Avenue and 102nd Street on Sept. 1.

In the video, he quickly grabs the boxes and stuffs them in his car before pulling off.

Rangel’s bond has been set at over $24,000.

