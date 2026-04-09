SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is facing multiple charges in connection with two thefts at retail stores in Southwest Miami-Dade, authorities said.

Carlos Arturo Cardozosoto faces charges of felony grand theft and use of an anti-shoplifting device, as well as petit theft and resisting an officer without violence, in connection to the April 1 store thefts along the 7500 of Southwest 88th Street.

According to the arrest report, Cardozosoto targeted a Lululemon store and an ALO store.

Authorities accuse said the suspect swiped $709.00 in merchandise from Lululemon and an additional $2,216.00 in goods from ALO. The charge of resisting an officer charge stems from his attempted apprehension after the theft at Lululemon.

According to court documents, Cardozosoto concealed clothing inside two bags at Lululemon and removed anti-shoplifting devices from the clothing using a tool. He then reportedly passed all points of sale without attempting to pay for the merchandise.

Upon exiting the Lululemon store, Cardozosoto was approached by a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputy who attempted to take him into custody.

The arrest report sates Cardozosoto pulled the officer’s arm away and fled. The stolen property was later recovered and returned to Lululemon.

At around 5 p.m., Cardozosoto allegedly entered the ALO store, selected clothing and placed it inside his bags before exiting the store without making any attempts to pay for the merchandise.

Both incidents were captured on security cameras.

Cardozosoto is being held on $6,000 bond but will need to face a judge Friday on an out-of-state warrant before he is able to bond out.

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