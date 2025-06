MIAMI (WSVN) - A man accused of rounding up multiple ritzy rides returned to the courtroom.

Detectives said Zakria Khan targeted a Miami Beach hotel valet and a Brickell parking garage last year.

In another case, one of the stolen cars was re-routed from Texas to South Florida.

Khan was denied bond on several charges, including grand theft.

