DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of stealing in a Doral hotel appeared in bond court.

Kevaughn Jerome Dallas appeared before Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Victoria Sigler, Friday morning. The 25-year-old faces charges of burglary and third-degree grand theft.

Investigators said the suspect stole several items from the Quality Inn near Northwest 39th Street and 79th Avenue on Feb. 5.

Detectives checked surveillance video and said they saw Dallas, who was wearing a whote hoodie and dark colored pants, enter a room and take a number of valuables, including a laptop. They also said the suspect was armed and had four small bags containing drugs.

