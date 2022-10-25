MIAMI (WSVN) - A man arrested for allegedly stealing an Amazon truck made an appearance in court.

The suspect, 26-year-old Anderson Arisda, faced a judge, Tuesday afternoon.

Arisda was given a $17,000 bond.

According to police, they were in unmarked units Monday night when they noticed the driver of the truck driving erratically before pulling him over in the area of 900 Miami Beach Boulevard, in North Miami Beach, which lead to his arrest.

They believe the actual driver of the Amazon truck left their keys in the ignition while making a delivery when it was stolen along the 1500 block of Northeast 135th Street.

7News cameras captured a large police presence when officers put Arisda into a police cruiser. He was then taken to jail.

He faces grand theft, resisting an officer and unlawful possession charges.

The owners of the truck eventually showed up Monday night and took the truck away and drove it off after talking to police.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.