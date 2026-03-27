MIAMI (WSVN) - A man who’s accused of stealing thousands of dollars while posing as a certified public accountant appeared before a judge, Friday.

Seventy-nine-year-old Francisco Marrero appeared in Miami-Dade bond court after, authorities say, he defrauded several victims out of more than $500,000.

According to authorities, victims reported being defrauded after discovering payments made to Marrero’s business were either not processed by the Internal Revenue Service or were submitted in amounts less than those paid by check or Automated Clearing House transfers.

As part of his scheme, investigators believe Marrero created and provided fraudulent vouchers as proof of payment.

Detectives believe the lost amount added up to more than $500,000 and that there could be more victims.

Marrero faces a slew of charges, including organized scheme to defraud and grand theft.

His bond was set $500,000.

Anyone who may have been affected is urged to contact Miami Police Financial Crimes Unit at 305-603-6280 or 305-579-6111.

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