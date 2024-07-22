MIAMI (WSVN) - A man who was arrested, accused of suddenly stabbing a transgender teenage girl at Miami International Airport, appeared in court.

Alexander Love, 29, was charged with attempted first-degree murder.

According to police, the victim is a trans woman and is in the process of transitioning. They have not confirmed whether Love attacked the victim due to their gender identity.

He appeared before a judge, Monday afternoon.

“You are arrested for one count of attempted first-degree murder,” said Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

The attempted murder of the teenage girl happened Saturday night at MIA.

During his court appearance, the judge detailed the violent confrontation between Love and the teen.

“He attacked the victim, who’s 17 years old, with a long butcher knife, 18 times on [her] arms, shoulder, neck, face and head and legs, while the victim was sitting on the floor eating a meal,” the judge said.

The judge denied Love bond.

After the attack, people were seen running and taking cover.

“We heard the escalation of a fight and somebody said, ‘Run,'” said a woman.

“It was pretty scary for a lot of people that were here,” said a passenger.

Police were seen rushing in to take down the threat.

“As the officers were arriving, some of the patrons from the airport were automatically thinking that there was an active shooter,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Angel Rodriguez.

Panic started to spread when, police said, Love stabbed the teen and nearly threw her over a railing from the forth floor of the International terminal.

“The victim ran downstairs and basically waited in the area that’s behind me,” Rodriguez said.

Video from Only in Dade showed a woman covered in blood being assisted by a man.

Paramedics rushed the patient to Ryder Trauma Center.

“I hope they’re OK, no one should have to go through that,” said a woman.

“At this time, we don’t know what business they were involved with at the airport, if any,” said Rodriguez.

Police said that Love is homeless.

Meanwhile, the victim underwent emergency surgery and is still recovering at JMH.

