MIAMI (WSVN) - A man accused of stabbing a postal worker in Biscayne Park appeared before a judge.

Valentino Jlil, 27, is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Biscayne Park Police said he stabbed the victim near Northeast 117th Street and 10th Avenue on July 21 following a confrontation over the worker not yielding to him.

The postal worker was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.

