SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man was arrested after authorities said he caused panic at a church service by claiming his backpack contained a bomb and triggering a loud alarm inside the church.

According to the arrest report, 27-year-old Isaac Lopez was charged with making a false report about planting a bomb, a felony, and disturbing a religious assembly, a misdemeanor.

Authorities said the incident happened Sunday morning at St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church in southwest Miami-Dade.

According to the report, an usher confronted Lopez after a parishioner reported he was acting suspicious and carrying a backpack.

Lopez allegedly handed over the bag and told the usher, “It’s a bomb,” before repeating the claim.

Witnesses said a high-pitched alarm resembling a countdown later rang out inside the church, disrupting the service.

Lopez then returned with a phone making the same noise, placed it in his bag, and resumed the service, according to the report.

As the congregation was leaving, authorities said Lopez shouted “Allahu Akbar,” frightening parishioners.

He was later identified by church members and arrested at his home on Monday.

