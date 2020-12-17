Man accused of smashing windows at South Beach shopping plaza charged, Baker Acted

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man faced a judge days after surveillance video showed him smashing several windows at a shopping plaza in Miami Beach, and officials said he had himself Baker Acted after the incident.

The security footage captured Vincent Johnson using a large object to bang on some of the windows, late last week.

“We’ve seen him in the area before, and he seemed harmless, but apparently he wasn’t,” said business owner Victoria Rebagliati.

An arrest affidavit said Johnson used a long metal object to break the glass of businesses at the plaza, located in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Fifth Street.

“That’s what happened to our businesses, the whole plaza,” said Rebagliati.

While the surveillance video is alarming, officials said, Johnson may be struggling with mental illness.

The arrest affidavit states he had himself Baker Acted after just one day after incident.

Once Johnson was able to make his first court appearance on Thursday, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer also made sure he is seeking the help he needs.

“Would you like to go to the hospital to receive a mental health treatment?” asked the judge.

“Yes, ma’am,” replied Johnson.

The business owners have already started to replace the damaged windows, and they said their landlord is covering the expenses.

“He is trying to fix it. He said he is going to take care of that,” said Rebagliati.

Johnson has been charged with criminal mischief. He will be held on $5,000 bond for each of the businesses he targeted.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.