NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami man was arrested after police say he shouted racial slurs, created a public disturbance and fought with officers outside of Palm Tree Club in North Bay Village.

According to the arrest report, 30-year-old Anthony T. Governale was taken into custody just before midnight on Wednesday outside the Palm Tree Club on Kennedy Causeway, where an officer working an extra-duty detail reported seeing him yelling profanities and racial slurs at an employee near the VIP entrance.

Police said Governale continued shouting as he was escorted off the property, drawing a large crowd of bystanders and causing traffic to stop along the busy roadway.

Once on the sidewalk, officers said he again yelled slurs, creating what they described as a public safety hazard.

When an officer attempted to arrest him, Governale ran, according to the report.

The report states that the officer chased him but fell before catching up moments later.

As officers tried to detain him, they said Governale flailed his arms and legs, kicked at them and grabbed at an officer’s hair and another officer’s neck, according to the report.

A supervising sergeant deployed a Taser to gain compliance, and officers eventually handcuffed Governale, the report states.

A North Bay Village police officer suffered minor injuries, including abrasions and knee injuries, and was treated at the scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Police said Governale initially refused to identify himself and was later confirmed through a Rapid ID fingerprint scan.

He was medically cleared at Jackson West Hospital before being taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

He faces multiple charges, including battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence, resisting without violence and disorderly intoxication.

