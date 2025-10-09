SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of robbing a business and claiming he had a bomb in his backpack faced a judge.

Fifty-seven-year-old Timothy Aviles was charged with petty theft and making a false bomb threat.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, Aviles stole merchandise from a Home Depot in Southwest Miami-Dade on Wednesday. When he was confronted by an employee, he said he had an explosive device in his backpack.

Multiple units responded to the store and evacuated customers and staff.

After a search of his bag, no bomb was found.

Aviles’ bond was set at $7,500.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.