MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of opening fire against his mother-in-law will remain behind bars after being denied bond.

The victim, who is in her sixties, is in critical condition after 49-year-old Bilal Ismail shot her in her home on the 4400 block of Northwest 203rd Terrace in Miami Gardens. He then fled the scene of the crime in a blue Ford F-15 pickup truck.

Less than a day later, 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where officers with the Miami Gardens Police Department Investigation Unit, as well as the Hialeah Police Department, tracked him down to the area of Northwest 199th Street and 37th Avenue at around 11:30 a.m., taking him into custody.

According to MGPD, their investigation division performed a traffic felony stop when they spotted Ismail in a silver Toyota RAV4. They then chased him until he pulled into a gas station. Surveillance footage captured the takedown.

Ismail faced a judge for the first time Wednesday morning, where a judge denied his bond.

“He’s very violent,” the judge said. “He shot the victim in her head. The bullet traveled down her throat and entered her abdomen.”

Claudia Quintero is the daughter of the victim, as well as Ismail’s ex-partner and mother of his children. She spoke to the judge through a translator, detailing years of abuse.

“He said, I want to kill your mother,” she said. “I’m afraid for my children’s lives, my family’s life, and my sister’s life.”

Quintero and Ismail had been together for years and separated for the past few months. She recounted that he had been stalking her for months, even going as far as to put a GPS in her car.

“He was trying to kill her,” said the judge. “That’s why he allegedly shot her. It does not look like the heat of the moment. It looked like he had intent.”

“He is not innocent,” Claudia said. “He did this with premeditation. He knew where my mom was going to be. He has been following me. He has been using the GPS to track my car. He knew where I was at that point, and he went in through an open door that he knew was open. He knew my mom was going to be alone.”

Bilal faces charges of second-degree murder.

A stay-away order was given, and he will remain behind bars, awaiting his trial.

If you, or someone you know is in an abusive home, help is available at the Florida Domestic Violence Crisis Hotline 1-800-500-1119. You can also contact Women in Distress at 954-761-1133 for help or to donate to their cause on their website.

