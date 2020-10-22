Man accused of shooting cop in West Miami charged with attempted murder

WEST MIAMI, Fla. (WSVN) — A man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after, officials said, he shot at and grazed a police officer in West Miami.

Twenty-three-year-old Julio Juan Garcia has been charged with attempted second-degree murder on law enforcement.

According to investigators, he opened fire at Miami-Dade Police officers who were conducting a drug investigation at an apartment complex near Southwest 67th Avenue and 20th Street, Tuesday night.

Officials said one bullet grazed an officer’s ear during the standoff.

The officer was taken to an area hospital and released hours later.

