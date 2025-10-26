MIAMI (WSVN) — The man accused of opening fire at a birthday celebration, injuring three people is now behind bars after a nearly 24-hour manhunt, police said.

Miami-Dade Police arrested 38-year-old Angelo Garcia Saturday morning outside a Comfort Suites hotel in Kendall. Investigators said Garcia is responsible for shooting three people during a 75th birthday party for his neighbor around 10 a.m. Friday.

Among the victims was the birthday 75-year-old honoree, her son, 53-year-old Manuel Acosta, and their neighbor, 26-year-old Kevin Garcia Marquez. Witnesses told 7News they heard about six gunshots before realizing several people had been hit.

Fire rescue crews transported all three victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. Cellphone video showed officers surrounding a home next door to where Garcia allegedly opened fire, as shattered glass, bullet holes, and blood stains marked the scene.

Garcia fled before police arrived, prompting a SWAT response and a countywide search. Authorities later tracked him down with help from U.S. Marshals.

Police said Garcia, a previously convicted felon, now faces multiple felony charges, including second-degree attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

According to court records, Garcia has a lengthy criminal history, including several battery-related charges dating back to March.

