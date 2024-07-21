MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A sex offender accused of a heinous attack on a woman on Miami Beach’s Beachwalk refused to appear before a judge a day after his arrest.

Keith Hill Jr. was a no-show in a Broward County court on Saturday, but he remains behind bars facing sex battery charges.

Hollywood Police took the 30-year-old suspect into custody after spotting him on Hollywood Beach, Friday.

Hours later, 7News cameras captured officers walking Hill into the Broward County Jail in Fort Lauderdale. He’s awaiting extradition to Miami-Dade County.

According to investigators, the attack happened early Tuesday morning. Chilling surveillance video captures a man police believe is Hill ambushing the victim from behind.

The woman was rollerblading on the Beachwalk at 23rd Street when, police said, Hill grabbed her and brought her to the ground.

The surveillance video captures the assailant choking the victim, seen still wearing her roller blades, until she stops struggling.

The suspect is then seen dragging the woman into the bushes to continue his crime.

“This was a very, very traumatic experience for our victim,” said Miami Beach Police spokesperson Christopher Bess.

The woman was later taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police said Hill took off on foot.

“After the brazen and senseless attack, he fled and went back to the Broward County area,” said Bess.

Miami Beach Police officers began their manhunt., which involved several other law enforcement agencies in South Florida.

“According to Sunny Isles Beach Police, one of their officers made contact with the offender the day prior to this heinous attack, and that’s how we were able to get an updated photo from the Sunny Isles Police Department,” said Bess.

That photo went out and was picked up by Hollywood Police officers.

“He was observed by Hollywood PD on the actual sand, on the beach,” said Bess. “Through the media coverage and through flyers that were disseminated by detectives, they noticed him, detained him and immediately contacted the Miami Beach Police Department.”

This is not the first time Hill is accused of a sex crime. The suspect a registered sex offender in Illinois, where authorities said he’s committed aggravated sexual abuse on a minor victim.

Hollywood Police also charged Hill with failing to register as a sex offender and giving officers a false name.

Miami Beach Police said they will work with the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office to pursue the maximum charges they can.

“This apprehension not only is a win for our city, but we our providing our victim with justice,” said Bess.

Miami Beach Police said they are still conducting interviews. They encourage anyone else who knows anything that could help their investigation call the department at 305-673-7900.

