MIAMI (WSVN) - A male was taken into custody after, police said, he sexually assaulted a transgender woman in a bathroom.

Luigi Andre Cavani, 25, faces charges of sexual battery, according to an arrest report from the City of Miami Police Department.

The 31-year-old victim stated that she entered the restroom alone at the Sweet Caroline Karaoke Bar, at 1111 SW 1st Ave., when Cavani allegedly grabbed her hand and forcibly pulled her into a single-stall bathroom, and proceeded to unbutton her pants.

According to the report, the victim repeatedly told Cavani to stop and attempted to push him away. Later, the victim’s friends confronted Cavani, to which he reportedly responded, “I’m sorry, I thought it was cool.”

Following the victim’s report of the sexual assault, Cavani voluntarily visited a police station and informed officers that he believed the encounter had been consensual. He also expressed his intention to clarify what had transpired on Friday night, emphasizing that he would never engage in such behavior and affirmed that he would never force himself on anyone.

Juan Marcos Rancaño, the bar’s co-founder and co-owner, said that Cavani worked for a security company that the bar subcontracted.

Rancaño released the following statement, which reads as follows, “The Sweet Caroline Karaoke Bar administration has been cooperating with City of Miami Police in the arrest of a contracted security guard, who was providing services at our establishment Friday night, as part of our contract with Aegis Unlimited. As soon as we became aware of the incident, we took immediate action and severed our contract with the security company. We take these claims very seriously and the safety of our patrons is our highest priority.”

According to police, Cavani posted a $25,000 bail bond.

