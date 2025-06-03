HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade public school teacher was arrested on child abuse charges, while her husband faces multiple drug trafficking counts following an extensive undercover narcotics investigation by Hialeah Police.

Peder Larsen, 48, was arrested on numerous trafficking charges involving methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone, and Xanax, as well as child abuse without great bodily harm, according to police.

His wife, Sharon Larsen, 47, a Miami-Dade elementary music school teacher, was charged with child abuse without great bodily harm.

The investigation began April 21 when Hialeah Police Special Investigations Section’s Narcotics Unit received information that Larsen was selling narcotics in the city.

Undercover detectives contacted Larsen to arrange a purchase of crystal methamphetamine.

According to the arrest report, during several controlled buys at the Larsen residence — located at in the 5400 block of West 21st Court— undercover officers purchased various quantities of crystal meth, heroin, cocaine and fentanyl-laced substances.

Larsen openly communicated prices and product quality via messaging and sold drugs directly from his apartment, where officers also observed firearms, the report states.

On multiple occasions, a juvenile female, identified in the reports as the couple’s 17-year-old daughter, was observed inside the residence during the drug transactions, according to the report.

Throughout the operation, investigators documented at least five separate drug transactions between Peder Larsen and the undercover officer, involving amounts ranging from grams to ounces of controlled substances, the report states. Field tests confirmed the presence of methamphetamine mixed with fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, oxycodone, and other narcotics, authorities said.

Peder Larsen faces charges including trafficking methamphetamine in quantities greater than 200 grams, heroin possession with intent to sell, and trafficking other controlled substances. He was given no bond.

Sharon Larsen’s child abuse charge stems from neglect or endangerment involving a minor at the residence. She was given bond.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools released a statement that read:

Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) is profoundly troubled by the allegations leading to the arrest of this individual by the City of Hialeah Police Department. Although the incident is not school-related, the District has initiated employment termination proceedings and will ensure the individual is precluded from seeking future employment with the District. Miami-Dade County Public Schools is committed to upholding all employees to the highest standard of integrity and will not tolerate the type of conduct for which she was arrested.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.