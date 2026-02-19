MIAMI (WSVN) - A man accused of selling counterfeit merchandise to customers appeared before a judge, Thursday.

Forty-three-year-old Manuel Beltran-Machado stood before Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy S. Glazer after he allegedly sold fake jewelry and other fake products that he told customers were actually luxury brands.

According to authorities, Beltran-Machado sold the counterfeit items from his stores located at 7148 SW Eighth Street in Miami and at 530 W 29th Street in Hialeah.

He’s charged with possessing and selling counterfeit labels.

The judge set his bond at $5,000.

