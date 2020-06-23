Man accused of robbing Hialeah AutoZone, pulling gun on Uber driver

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is facing some serious charges after, police said, he robbed an AutoZone in Hialeah before pulling a gun on the driver of the Uber ride he took to reach the business.

Twenty-eight-year-old Andres Jordan appeared in bond court on Tuesday. He has been charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon and kidnapping.

Surveillance cameras captured the suspect inside of the store, located near West 12th Avenue and 37th Street, Monday.

Investigators said Jordan stole two car covers after he threatened employees with his gun.

Police said employees tried to stop him outside, but he fired warning shots to scare them off.

Officials said Jordan used an Uber to get there and put a gun to the driver’s head during his getaway.

