MIAMI (WSVN) - A man accused of shoving a woman into the Miami River has been taken into custody, officials say.

47-year-old William Bill Youmans was caught and cuffed Tuesday morning after he allegedly shoved a woman into the water in the area of North River Drive and Southwest 1st Street.

Witnesses told police they saw the two yelling and throwing things at each other before the woman sat on a seawall by the river. That’s when the man, while continuing to argue with her, pushed the woman into the river.

“She was in an argument with a male,” said City of Miami Police Officer Michael Vega.

First responders responded at around 10:50 a.m., diving into the water to locate the victim before bringing her onto land. They were then seen rendering CPR and other lifesaving measures as she was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Witnesses kept an eye on Youmans until police arrived and detained him for questioning. They say they were familiar with the victim due to her daily walks in the park.

Youmans faces an attempted first-degree murder charge.

“Just thinking that somebody else can do that, push someone into the water, that’s sad,” said Carlos Garcia, witness.

The victim’s identity has not yet been revealed.

