MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested a man after, they said, he punched a bicyclist and started several scuffles across South Beach in what they described as a violent and chaotic one-man crime spree.

Police said it all started when the suspect, identified as 51-year-old Helge Husby, tussled with security guards along Ocean Drive and Ninth Street, early Sunday morning.

Surveillance cameras at nearby Sherbrooke Hotel captured most of the rowdy behavior.

“You can see a scuffle with security personnel for Mango’s [Tropical Cafe],” said Mitch Novick, the hotel’s owner.

Novick said Husby, who stands 6 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs around 280 pounds, was apparently trying to open doors of occupied cars.

Moments later, police said, Husby targeted the bicyclist.

“He accosted a cyclist,” said Novick.

Investigators said Husby randomly accosted people before the violence got kicked up a notch.

The suspect got into a fight with an armed driver. A gun was pulled, and the motorist left.

Then there was another scuffle in an alley just west of Ocean Drive that led to a standoff, as Husby blocked Ninth Street with his hulking frame and refused to let vehicles head west.

Moments later, he got tossed into a Lamborghini.

Husby then straggled into Mega Pizza where, police said, he picked yet another fight.

That one did not go so well for him.

Police said the suspect was dragged out of the restaurant and kicked before officers arrived and took him into custody.

Husby faces a list of charges, including criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and intoxication, and resisting arrest.

Novick said something needs to be done to curb such violent behavior.

“We’re faced with international flights about to resume. I keep considering the city’s failure to improve public safety and quality of life,” he said.

Police said the Lamborghini that was part of the action was damaged.

