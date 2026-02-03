MIAMI (WSVN) - A man faced a judge after he was accused of making troubling threats at a local university.

Adrian Russell appeared in a Miami-Dade courtroom on Tuesday as he faces an improper exhibition of a weapon on school property charge.

According to police, Russell got into an argument with someone at Florida International University’s Biscayne Bay campus in North Miami early Tuesday morning. During the fight, he allegedly pulled out a gun and threatened the person.

His bond was set at $5,000.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.