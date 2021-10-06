SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man accused of posing as a police officer in Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 57-year-old Jesus Montesino used a red Mercedes-Benz to pull people over in the area of Southwest 120th Street and 122nd Avenue.

Investigators said he flashed a bogus badge at drivers.

Montesino appeared in bond court Wednesday morning.

He has been charged with impersonating an officer and using a fake police badge.

