DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A Doral man who allegedly posed as a licensed cosmetic surgeon on social media has been arrested, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office.

Sixty-year-old Wilson Munoz Suarez was taken into custody Wednesday morning and charged with practicing medicine without a license, battery on an elderly person, domestic battery and resisting arrest without violence.

Investigators said a victim contacted Munoz Suarez through a social media platform for a cosmetic procedure. After the surgery, the victim became concerned and later discovered Munoz Suarez was not a licensed physician.

Detectives confirmed with the Florida Department of Health that Munoz Suarez does not hold any medical licenses in the state.

When deputies arrived at his Doral home to arrest him, Munoz Suarez allegedly resisted by grabbing his elderly mother by the neck and using her as a shield, authorities said. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Officials are urging anyone who believes they may have been a victim of an unlicensed medical provider to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

