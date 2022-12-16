AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A man has been arrested and accused of committing a disturbing crime inside one of South Florida’s best-known malls, where koi fish in a pond were poisoned.

Police chased and cuffed the man who they said poisoned and killed a number of koi fish in a pond inside Aventura Mall.

A small group of koi fish now gather in the corner of the pond where there are typically 50 or so of the exotic fish swimming around for shoppers to enjoy.

Nearly half of them were killed, Aventura Police said, when 30-year-old Canin Sanders poured chemicals into the water, Thursday.

He later appeared in bond court where Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer laid out what he is accused of.

“Mr. Sanders, you are arrested for 20 counts of animal cruelty,” she said.

Investigators said Sanders wasn’t at the mall to shop but to harm.

“Defendant observed by witnesses and on CCTV dumping alcohol, bleach and soap into the koi pond that is home to numerous koi fish, about 50 of them,” read the judge from a report.

And it didn’t take long for the fish to start floating.

The judge continued, “Several of the fish began to turn sideways on the surface of the water and were struggling to breathe. As the fish breached the surface, defendant began to touch and pet fish.”

As police approached, they said, Sanders headed for the exit, but he wouldn’t get far.

“The offender was eventually identified, apprehended and taken into custody and charged accordingly,” said Aventura Police Officer Teresa Williams.

Sanders would see the judge twice Friday, once in the morning and again in the afternoon, when his mother told the court her son suffers from mental health issues.

“Your mother is explaining that you’ve been experiencing some mental health difficulties,” said Glazer, “and I understand that she’s trying to get you some help.”

Which could help explain why he’s accused of deliberately killing fish inside of Aventura Mall.

After learning of his mental health issues from his mother, the judge lowered the terms for his release from $30,000 bond to house arrest.

