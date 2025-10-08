MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested after, police said, he pointed what appeared to be a firearm at a rabbi outside a Miami Beach synagogue while shouting anti-Semitic remarks.

According to the arrest report, 44-year-old Christopher Martinez was taken into custody on Tuesday, near the 1100 block of Alton Road and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm with prejudice.

“Not only did this act occur on a busy roadway, Alton Road, it occurred just two years after the devastating acts of Oct. 7,” said Miami Beach Police officer Christopher Bess.

Investigators said the incident began around 2:30 p.m. outside a synagogue at 12th Street and Alton Road, where the victim told officers he was approached by Martinez, who was “screaming and acting erratically.”

“Our victim was leaving the synagogue when he was approached by a white male who was acting erratically, that white male brandished an item that appeared to be a silver handgun and proceeded to convey derogatory slurs before fleeing the area,” said Bess.

According to the arrest report, the victim said Martinez pointed what looked like a silver pistol at his face while mumbling the words “murder” and “Jew.”

“This was another act that was filled with hatred,” said Bess.

Police said the victim, who was wearing traditional Jewish clothing, feared for his life as Martinez aimed the weapon before lowering it and walking away.

The victim reportedly followed him from a distance and alerted nearby officers, who detained Martinez as he tried to board a bus.

During a search, officers found that the weapon was actually a butane lighter resembling a handgun. Martinez was arrested and booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

“His fake pistol looked like a real pistol and he threatened to kill the rabbi,” said Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

This recent act of hatred is far from Martinez’s first run-in with law.

Martinez was arrested after damaging a Miami Beach smoke shop while wielding a knife in June. He was charged with multiple crimes, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief.

In bond court for his most recent act on Miami Beach, officials laid out his rap sheet.

“Mr. Martinez is a habitual offender within our city. He has over 80 arrests, been convicted of crimes,” Miami Beach Police Sergeant Melissa Rodriguez said.

“Excuse me?” Glazer said.

“He has over 80 arrests,” said Rodriguez.

The judge set his bond at $25,000.

Martinez was also ordered to stay away from the synagogue and its lead rabbi.

Authorities said the rabbi was very shaken up by the incident. The rabbi was unable to comment as he is observing the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.

