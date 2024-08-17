MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A wanted man is back in police custody after making headlines for several months.

Miami Beach Police on Saturday afternoon confirmed they have arrested Christopher Pitre.

The 35-year-old suspect, who is accused of pointing a gun at Miami Beach Commissioner Joe Magazine back in April, was on the run after compromising his ankle monitor.

Police said Pitre was caught after a theft incident at a Walgreens in Miami Beach earlier on Saturday.

Magazine told 7News that Pitre broke into his SUV, which was parked in the parking garage of his condominium, April 11. The commissioner said he found the burglar sleeping inside the vehicle.

Surveillance video shows Pitre exiting the garage, with Magazine close behind.

“And he turns around, gun’s already pulled, right at my chest,” said.

After a few a seconds, Magazine said, the gunman turned around and left.

Days later, police were able to arrest Pitre and attach a rash of other crimes, thefts and other offenses across Miami Beach to him.

“This person pulled a gun on me. In the home where I live, where every morning I walk with my 7-year-old daughter,” said Magazine. “He terrorized this community for weeks on end.”

The suspect made news once again earlier this week after, officials said, he got out of his ankle monitor while under house arrest.

