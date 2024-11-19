PALMETTO BAY, FLA. (WSVN) – A 20-year-old man is accused of masturbating in his vehicle in the parking lot of a middle school in Palmetto Bay during dismissal.

Aaron Mikaeel Sieunarine faces multiple charges, including lewd and lascivious exhibition, fleeing and eluding police, trespassing in a school safety zone, and reckless driving, according to an arrest report.

The Miami-Dade Schools Police Department said school staff alerted officers to Sieunarine’s presence near the bus loading area at Southwood Middle School, located at 16301 SW 80th Ave.

According to the arrest report, two juvenile students had previously reported seeing a man masturbating in a similar vehicle parked near the school two weeks earlier.

When officers approached Sieunarine’s car on Monday, they observed his pants partially lowered, the report states.

Police said that when officers approached him, Sieunarine fled in his vehicle, driving recklessly through the active school zone, against traffic, and running stop signs prompting school officials to delay bus departures and secure students for safety.

Police eventually apprehended Sieunarine after locating his vehicle at U.S. 1 and SW 136th Street.

He was taken into custody and transported to Miami-Dade Schools Police Headquarters for questioning before being booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

