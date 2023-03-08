NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A neighborhood is no longer on edge after an arrest was made.

“Everybody’s afraid of this guy, we are mostly women here,” said Ana Maria Scampini, who lives in the neighborhood.

The man is being accused of some sickening acts.

“Doing things in my window, getting naked,” said Scampini.

She spoke to 7News about the disgusting displays and in just a few hours an arrest was made.

A pervert was caught peeking into homes and exposing himself, and that’s not even the worst of it.

Police tracked down 51-year-old Jacques Lamothe on Tuesday and made the arrest Scampini said she’s been asking for.

“The police came many times and they would just tell us ‘oh lock your gate, there’s is nothing we can do. We have to catch him in the act,'” said Scampini.

She said she started calling the police for help back in December when she encountered a strange man in her yard.

“There he was right here, waiting for me,” said Scampini.

After that, she installed cameras and what they caught made her sick.

“It’s disgusting, it’s gross,” said Scampini.

A man is seen on footage pulling down his pants urinating and ejaculating on and around the home.

“After he would ejaculate on my kitchen window, he would clean his genitals and leave the paper inside the birdhouse,” said Scampini.

To keep him out she had big locks installed on her front gates but that didn’t work either. In a video from just a few days ago, she caught him outside her gate.

“And I see that he was ejaculating on my car and he left me his telephone number on my window. He would clean his genitals with napkins and leave it all over my window,” said Scampini.

“My neighbors told me call channel 7News because it’s unbelievable what this guy is doing and you cannot live like that,” said Scampini.

We reached out to Miami-Dade Police and Tuesday afternoon, officers and detectives descended on the 1700 block of Northeast 144th street in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Scampini picked up the phone to give neighbors the news.

“I’m glad finally something is happening. What he was doing to the cars, he was doing to our cars as well,” said Andy Johnson, a neighbor.

Scampini said detectives told her the suspect was spotted just down the street from her home when the arrest was made.

“It took them a few months to take us seriously and finally they arrested this guy, so we are going to sleep tonight,” said Scampini. “Hopefully this guy is going to stay in prison for a while,”

Miami-Dade Police told 7News an investigation should have been launched sooner in this case, and they’re currently looking into this matter.

The man arrested is now looking at a long list of charges.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.