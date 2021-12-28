DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused in the murder of his wife in Doral has surrendered to police.

Luis Manuel Romero-Moran appeared in bond court on Tuesday. The 46-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder.

According to police, the suspect followed the victim home from where she worked and attacked her, Monday morning.

Romero-Moran is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond.

