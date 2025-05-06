MIAMI (WSVN) - A man accused of committing, what officials described as, a month-long crime spree in North Miami is entering the penalty phase for his involvement in the shooting death of two people in North Miami.

Last month, Anthwan Ragan was found guilty of first degree murder after surveillance footage showed him confronting and opening fire on 21-year-old Luis Perez in the stairwell of a Motel 7 in 2013.

“Mr. Ragan, guilty of first-degree premeditated murder.” Mendez said.

Ragan was seen smiling at cameras after learning he was convicted last month.

He appeared in court on Tuesday as the same jurors who found him guilty will determine his penalty.

“The penalty for this crime is either life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty,” Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez said.

Several witnesses took the stand Tuesday, including Ragan’s father and uncle, with tensions rising at some points when Ragan yelled across the courtroom at his father and attorney.

“Yes, I do. Dearly,” Ragan’s uncle responded when he was asked if he loved his nephew.

His father confirmed he also maintained his relationship with Ragan leading up to his arrest.

A woman testifying to being another victim of Ragan’s, recounted the time she said he robbed the Royal Castle she worked at in 2013.

“I told him, ‘go ahead and shoot me, but you’re going to get caught,'” she said.

She recalled Ragan pointed a gun at her during the robbery and threatened to shoot her.

“Not only the guy pointed the gun at me, he also told me was gonna shoot me,” she said. “It was a very crazy situation and I always think maybe that day I could’ve, you know, that was the end of my life.”

Officials said Perez’s death was part of a month-long crime spree by Ragan.

He also faces charges in another case in connection with the fatal shooting of 10-year-old Aaron Vu and the wounding of Vu’s father in a North Miami nail salon less than two weeks after killing Perez in 2013.

Surveillance video captured the moments shots rang out from inside a North Miami salon. Authorities say he and another man went into Hong Kong Nails, armed with weapons, demanding money from the register and from customers.

They then shot into the shop and fled the scene, fatally striking Aaron. The boy’s father and owner of the shop, Ham Nam Vu, survived the shooting and testified in court early last month.

Court wrapped up for Tuesday. Jurors are expected in the jury room with a decision on sentencing possible on Wednesday morning. Ragan is also expected to take the stand.

