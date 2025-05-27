HAULOVER BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 53-year-old North Miami Beach man was arrested after police say he exposed himself and masturbated in front of a woman and her two children at Haulover Beach.

According to the arrest report, John Fritzgerald Osorio was sitting near the family around 7 p.m. Monday when the woman told officers she saw him remove his pants and begin masturbating while making eye contact with her and her children.

When the woman stood up to call police, Osorio pulled up his pants and fled the area, the report states.

Miami-Dade police officers located a man matching the suspect’s description near Tower 16 and temporarily detained him.

The victim positively identified Osorio as the suspect, and he was then arrested and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Osorio faces one felony count of lewd and lascivious exhibition in the presence of a child under 16 and one misdemeanor count of lewd behavior.

