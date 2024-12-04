MIAMI (WSVN) - Police arrested a man accused of making a troubling threat to harm employees at a school in Miami.

Keithron Blackman stood before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer, Tuesday morning. The 33-year-old was charged with filing a false report about a threat.

According to investigators, Blackman called the office at Georgia Jones-Ayers Middle School in Miami in November and said he would shoot at staff members.

Officers took the suspect into custody after he went to the school to get paperwork signed on Monday.

