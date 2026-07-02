MIAMI (WSVN) - A 22-year-old man has been arrested after Miami police said he approached a 16-year-old girl as she walked to school, grabbed her by the wrist and made sexually explicit advances before she was able to get away.

According to an arrest report, the incident occurred around 11:10 a.m. Monday near 2390 W. Flagler St. Police said the victim was walking through the rear of a Burger King parking lot on her way to school when a man later identified as Keldon Figueroa, whom she did not know, approached her, grabbed her wrist, touched her buttocks and repeatedly made sexual advances.

According to the arrest report, the victim told investigators the defendant was holding a key between his fingers, which she believed could be used as a weapon, causing her to fear for her safety.

She said she tried to remain calm during the encounter until the defendant eventually released her and fled in the opposite direction.

The victim then contacted police.

Police said surveillance video from the Burger King captured portions of the incident and helped corroborate the victim’s account.

Detectives later identified a vehicle connected to the investigation and traced it to the suspect through his employer.

According to the arrest report, the victim later positively identified Figueroa in a photographic lineup.

Investigators also said his probation officer confirmed GPS monitoring data placed him in the area at the time of the incident.

Figueroa was located Wednesday by the Miami Police Felony Apprehension Team and transported to the department’s Special Victims Unit before being booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Judge found probable cause and issued $20,000 bond.

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