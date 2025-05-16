WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An accused stealer of luxury cars is back behind bars in South Florida after he was extradited from New York for a similar crime.

Twenty-six-year-old Zakria Khan was arrested in New York on April 23 for possession of stolen property. After authorities investigated his case, they learned he was a wanted man in South Florida.

Khan had been out on bond since August after police arrested him at Miami International Airport and charged him with a luxury car theft operation across Miami and Miami Beach hotels.

According to investigators, Khan targeted a Miami Beach hotel valet and a Brickell parking garage last year. Surveillance video captured Khan allegedly involved in towing the luxury vehicles and tucking them away at a storage facility in Hollywood.

Khan’s latest victim is Steve Phelan, a Texas man, who said his $500,000 Ferrari became part of Khan’s luxury vehicle-stealing enterprise.

Phelan’s Ferrari delivery was re-routed from Texas to South Florida in January.

An investigation by authorities found the car in Brickell and later uncovered a photo showing Khan giving a thumbs up as he received the car’s keys.

“He was out on bond when he stole my car. He seems like he’s a career criminal, so I don’t think he’ll change,” said Phelan.

Phelan said he was happy to hear Khan had been caught and was sitting behind bars.

“Everyone is excited,” he said.

Khan was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade, where it appears he’ll be there for the long haul, since he was denied bond.

“Everybody is happy that there is one less organized crime theft ring that targets vehicles that we have. I’m glad that police were able to catch him,” said Phelan.

According to court information, Khan’s next court hearing has been scheduled for next Friday.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.