MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man behind the wheel of a stolen Toyota appeared in court after being arrested on Sunday.

According to authorities, the man, identified as 46-year-old Savalas Cigar, led Florida Highway Patrol troopers on a pursuit after they tried to stop him near Alton Road and 56th Street in Miami Beach.

FHP troopers used a PIT maneuver to stop him.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.