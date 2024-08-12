MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man behind the wheel of a stolen Toyota appeared in court after being arrested on Sunday.

According to authorities, the man, identified as 46-year-old Savalas Cigar, led Florida Highway Patrol troopers on a pursuit after they tried to stop him near Alton Road and 56th Street in Miami Beach.

FHP troopers used a PIT maneuver to stop him.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox