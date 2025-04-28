MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida businessman who was accused of killing his estranged wife in Spain has died.

The defense attorney for David Knezevich confirmed to 7News that their client died by suicide.

Knezevich was facing kidnapping and murder charges in connection with the Feb. 2024 disappearance of his estranged wife, Ana Knezevich.

In a statement to 7News, Knezevich’s defense team said:

“The Defense team is devastated to learn of this news. We trust that an appropriate investigation will be conducted.”

He was arrested in May of last year at Miami International Airport after Ana had been missing for a few months.

Investigators said the couple had been going through a contentious divorce.

Prosecutors said David traveled from Miami to Turkey and then to his home country of Serbia before he rented a car and drove to Spain. They added he allegedly kidnapped Ana from her apartment in Madrid, spray painted the cameras around the building, and then was seen leaving her apartment with a suitcase.

Further details of his death were not immediately available.

As of Monday afternoon, Ana’s body has not been recovered.

