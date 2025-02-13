NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 20-year-old man accused of killing his 17-year-old girlfriend and leaving her body in the backyard of a Northeast Miami-Dade home will remain behind bars until his trial.

On Thursday, prosecutors withdrew a motion for a pretrial detention hearing for Dominique Domond, ensuring he remains jailed. His arraignment is scheduled for March 3.

Domond was arrested after Miami-Dade Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call Monday evening about an unresponsive female near 108th Street and Northeast Second Avenue. First responders pronounced the victim, identified as Jansie Barthold, dead at the scene.

Authorities said Domond initially provided conflicting statements, claiming he had been attacked by an unknown man and the victim before pushing her out the back door.

He later admitted to choking Barthold to death with his bare hands and leaving her body in the backyard, investigators said.

Domond is charged with second-degree murder.

