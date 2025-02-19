MIAMI (WSVN) - The man accused of causing a deadly crash in Miami Gardens will remain behind bars as he awaits trial.

Antonio Wilcox Jr, 25, appeared in bond court on Wednesday where a judge denied him bond.

He is facing several charges including vehicular homicide.

Prosecutors said he was behind the wheel of a car that crashed into the back of another car along Northwest 37th Avenue and 170th Street on Feb. 8.

Five family members, including four children, were killed in the crash.

