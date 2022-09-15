CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of killing a 20-year-old woman during a wrong-way wreck is being sued by her family.

On Thursday, the family spoke up for the first time to announce they’re suing 30-year-old Maiky Simeon who they said killed Briana Pacalagua during the tragic crash.

Prosecutors said that Simeon killed Pacalagua as well as four of her friends when he drove the wrong way on the Palmetto back in August.

Lawyers for Pacalagua’s family said while the criminal case generates a great deal of evidence, like the recently released surveillance video of the crash, a civil case would hold Simeon responsible, which would make him testify in depositions.

Pacalagua’s mother, Angela Pacalagua, said no amount of money will ease her pain, but holding Simeon accountable for the pain he caused will.

“She was the world to me, I have a special relationship with her, she was my princess and she was a warrior,” Angela said. “Her character, the way that she was going through life, my daughter’s life was taken away in an instant, but she had so many plans, she had so many things in her mind.”

Simeon is being held without bond.

He is being charged with five counts of vehicular manslaughter and five counts of DUI manslaughter.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.