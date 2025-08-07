MIAMI (WSVN) - A man accused of injuring a Miami Police officer while attempting to flee a traffic stop is expected to appear in bond court Thursday.

Turiq Harrell, 29, faces four felony charges including battery on a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding, firearm use, display while committing a felony, and resisting a officer with violence to his person following a dangerous traffic stop in the area of Northeast Second Avenue and 71st Street just after 8p.m.,Wednesday.

According to the arrest report, officers were in the vicinity conducting a separate operation when they noticed Harrell operating a three-wheel motorcycle without a license plate. The responding officers then turned on their sirens and approached Harrell.

As officers neared Harrell, ordering him to turn off his vehicle, the subject “walked the vehicle back” in an effort to flee the scene. Then in a sudden motion, Harrell revved his bike, accelerating the motorcycle and moving it backwards.

That swift action pinned a responded officer’s right leg between the motorcycle and a nearby vehicle behind it.

Harrell made several more attempts to elude officers, all of which were unsuccessful. Shortly after, his tri-wheel vehicle shut off and he was taken into custody.

Authorities said a gun was recovered from Harrell’s person.

The officer sustained a road rash and a swollen right ankle. He is recovering at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Harrell is being held at Turner Guilford Knight jail.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.