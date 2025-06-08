SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A tense standoff in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood ended with a father in handcuffs.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office’s Special Response Team responded to the scene of a domestic incident on Southwest 122nd Avenue and 20th Terrace, Saturday afternoon.

Authorities said 33-year-old Brice Martinez barricaded himself in an apartment after he hurt his three children.

Investigators said the suspect slammed a 5-year-old against a wall, leaving the child with a cut.

The injured boy was taken to the hospital, and his siblings, ages 8 and 2, were checked out by paramedics.

Martinez is now behind bars and faces child abuse charges.

